Religious idols damaged, case registered

Amritsar, March 9
Tension prevailed over the damage to some idols after a religious function at Bhandian Wala Bazaar near local Pratap Bazaar on Tuesday.
Complainant Naresh Kumar said a religious function dedicated to Shivratri was held on the intervening night of March 7 and 8. As the function ended late at night, devotees went to their homes while the idols were still in the tent.
In the morning, some people saw that the idols were damaged. Later, CCTV footage showed some people deliberately damaged the idols. A case has been registered against unknown persons. —
