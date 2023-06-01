Remand of peddler Gurjit Singh extended

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 31

Gurjit Singh, the courier, arrested by the Border Security Force with a drone and 3.4-kg heroin at Dhanoe Khurd village on Saturday night was to receive Rs 2 lakh for retrieving the drug consignment dropped by the drone.

He was produced in a court after the expiry of his police remand. The court extended his police custody by two days. He would now be produced in the court on Friday.

His interrogation led to the identification of his two accomplices who had escaped from the spot when BSF troops nabbed Gurjit Singh. They were Jagjit Singh of Nausheshra Dhalla in Tarn Taran and Munshi Singh of Maude border village.

During investigation, it was revealed that Gurjit had retrieved the consignment following the directions of Munshi Singh.

“Munshi had promised to give him Rs 2 lakh for retrieving the contraband dropped by the drone giving him the location where it would likely to plunge,” said Attari Deputy Superintendent of Police Parvesh Chopra.

He said both Jagjit Singh and Munshi Singh had cases under the NDPS Act registered against them and they were currently on bail.

Police sources said the duo was allegedly in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers and the police were investigating their backward and forward links.