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Home / Amritsar / Remembering Madan Lal Dhingra on his martyrdom day

Remembering Madan Lal Dhingra on his martyrdom day

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Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:00 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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A memorial to Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra
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On August 17, 1909, when the gallows closed around the life of 25-year-old Madan Lal Dhingra in a London prison, an empire may have claimed to have silenced a young revolutionary. But his sacrifice travelled far beyond the walls of Pentonville Prison, becoming a lasting chapter in India’s struggle for freedom and a proud part of Amritsar’s history.

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Born in Amritsar on September 18, 1883, Dhingra grew up in a prosperous and influential family. His father, Dr Ditta Mal Dhingra, was a respected surgeon and a supporter of the British establishment. Yet, the young Madan Lal gradually developed a deep resentment towards colonial rule and the injustice suffered by Indians.

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After his education in Amritsar and Lahore, Dhingra went to England in 1906 to study mechanical engineering. The London he encountered, however, became more than a place of education. It brought him into contact with Indian nationalists and revolutionaries, including Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. His student life slowly gave way to a life of political conviction and sacrifice.

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On July 1, 1909, Dhingra shot Sir William Hutt Curzon Wyllie, a British official, at a gathering in London. Arrested immediately, he refused to retreat from his actions. During his trial, he maintained that he had acted out of patriotism and resistance to British rule. His calmness in the face of death stunned many and made him a symbol of revolutionary courage.

On August 17, 1909, Dhingra was hanged. He was only 25. For decades, his story remained inseparable from the pain of separation from his family and homeland. His remains were eventually brought to India in 1976 and cremated in Amritsar, bringing home a martyr whose final resting place became connected once again with the city where his journey had begun.

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Today, as Amritsar remembers Dhingra on his death anniversary, his story is not merely about a young man who chose the path of revolution. It is about conviction and the courage to stand by one’s beliefs when the price is one’s own life.

His journey from the streets of Amritsar to the gallows of London remains a poignant reminder that the freedom India inherited was built not only by celebrated leaders, but also by young lives willingly surrendered to the cause of independence. A state-level function here to mark his martyrdom day would be held tomorrow (on Monday).

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