Remembering the son of Punjab who revolutionised global communication

A century after his birth, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) honoured Dr Narinder Singh Kapany, globally remembered as the Father of Fibre Optics, at a commemorative seminar celebrating his contribution to science and his enduring connection with Punjab.

The seminar marked Kapany’s 100th birth anniversary and highlighted not only his pioneering scientific achievements but also his lifelong commitment to preserving Sikh art, history and culture.

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Kapany was born on October 31, 1926, in Moga and grew up largely in Dehradun. He graduated from Agra University in 1948. GNDU’s association with the legendary scientist goes beyond commemorative remembrance. The university conferred an honorary doctorate on him in 2001. Twenty-five years later, as it marks his birth centenary, the university revisited that association, celebrating a son of the soil whose discoveries transformed global communication.

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Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh described Kapany’s journey from Punjab to international recognition as an inspiring story of curiosity, perseverance and innovation.

“His legacy offers an important lesson for young researchers: scientific progress and cultural rootedness can go hand in hand,” he said.

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Delivering the keynote address, Prof Shivanand Kanavi, former Vice-President of Tata Consultancy Services, shared insights from his personal interactions with Kapany. He traced the scientist’s early fascination with light and pioneering experiments with optical fibres, which helped lay the foundations for modern fibre-optic imaging and communication technologies.

“Beyond laboratories and Silicon Valley, Kapany’s connection with his heritage remained equally strong,” Prof Kanavi said, recalling how Kapany and his wife, Satinder Kaur Kapany, established the Sikh Foundation in 1967 to promote Sikh art, history and culture.

Former Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Arun Kumar Grover, IISER Mohali’s Prof K P Singh and CSIR-CSIO scientist Dr Umesh Kumar Tiwari also shared their perspectives.