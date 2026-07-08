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Home / Amritsar / Removal of Satluj unconstitutional, unjust: Akal Takht Jathedar

Removal of Satluj unconstitutional, unjust: Akal Takht Jathedar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:12 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj. File photo
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Opposition to the removal of the film “Satluj”, based on the life and struggle of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, from an OTT platform grew stronger on Tuesday. Officiating Jathedar of the Akal Takht Kuldeep Singh Gargaj condemned the decision, while the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) held a protest march in Tarn Taran.

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Calling the move an attack on the freedom of expression, Gargaj said blocking a film that highlighted human rights violations against the Sikh community was unconstitutional and unjust. He said Khalra had documented records of alleged illegal cremations of unidentified Sikh youths killed during the militancy period in the 1990s, bringing the issue to the world’s attention. “Truth can never be permanently suppressed,” he said. Meanwhile, Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) held a protest march. Party leaders submitted a memorandum to the Governor through the Deputy Commissioner.

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