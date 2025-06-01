Renovation work of schools initiated

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Saturday initiated the works to be carried out at Shaheed Sarabjit Singh Government Elementary School, Tarsikka, and Government Elementary School, Qila Jeevan Singh Wala, at a cost of about Rs 55 lakh under the Sikhiya Kranti Program in his constituency Jandiala Guru.

Advertisement

He said he had visited the Tarsikka school a few days ago, where he had asked the teachers about the needs of the school. Today, after about 10 days, he got these needs approved and has now ordered the development works, including construction of the boundary walls, classrooms and repair and maintenance works, to be completed before the summer break gets over.

Speaking on the occasion, the Cabinet Minister said, “I wanted the work to be started before the holidays so that it could be finished before the reopening of the schools. Improving these schools is the first priority of our government so that children who come to study here get good education in a beautiful environment,” he said.