Repair all defunct traffic lights on GT Road: Ex-AAP dist president

Amritsar, January 9

Former district president of Aam Aadmi Party Suresh Kumar Sharma and social activist Satnam Singh called on the Municipal Commissioner and raised the issue of installing countdown timers at traffic lights at different intersections of GT Road with immediate effect to solve traffic problems recently. They also submitted a memorandum to the MC Commissioner to solve this problem.

Suresh said the road from the railway station to India Gate is the main road of the west constituency in the city and the Railway Station Chowk, Sadar Chowk, Putlighar Chowk, Khalsa College Chowk, University Chowk, Chungi Chowk, Khandwala Chowk, Chheharta Chowk and Naraingarh Chowk are the main intersections along the road. Of these, the Putlighar Chowk, Railway Station Chowk and Chheharta Chowk intersections witness long traffic jams every day.

Putlighar Chowk falls in the Amritsar West constituency and is an important intersection along the GT Road where commuters face long traffic jams every evening. It takes half an hour to cross the chowk. In the evening, there is a crowd of commuters returning from the Attari-Wagah border. Every resident of Amritsar West wants resolution of this problem.

The activists said during the previous Congress government, a 207-cr tender was floated for installing cameras and traffic lights for three cities of Punjab, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Sultanpur Lodhi, but the main intersection of Amritsar was ignored in this tender. In Amritsar, under this tender, seven automatic traffic lights and 10 traffic lights with countdown timers were to be installed at 17 intersections, but in the list of 17 intersections, Putlighar Chowk and Railway Station Chowk are not named despite the fact that these two intersections on the GT Road are two major points where commuters face maximum trouble.

Suresh Kumar called on the Municipal Commissioner and raised the issue of installing traffic lights with countdown timers at these two intersections through a new tender and urged him to control traffic by repairing the old traffic lights.

He said after getting the faulty traffic lights repaired, he would call on the Police Commissioner to urge him to depute more staff so that commuters do not face any difficulty.