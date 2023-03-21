Replace car, pay compensation, orders consumer panel to firm

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, March 20

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Amritsar, has directed Mercedes-Benz and its three directors in India, Piyus Shailendra Arora, Stephan Andreas Krole and Martin Peter Schwenk, to replace the Mercedes Benz procured by a local, Arun Verma, a resident of Basant Avenue, with a new one of the same make and model with fresh warranty.

Can also refund sale price of Rs 55 lakh The Commission stated that in case the company did not wish to replace the vehicle, in that situation it would have to refund the sale price of Rs 55,51,496 along with interest at 6 per cent annual rate of interest from the date of filing of the complaint till its realisation

The company was also liable to pay a compensation of Rs 1.50 lakh besides Rs 20,000 as litigation expenses to the complainant. Compliance of the order has to be made within 30 days from the date of receipt of the copy of this order, the Commission observed

In its judgment, Jagdishwar Kumar Chopra and Lakhwinder Pal Gill, president and member of the Commission, issued the verdict in favour of Verma. Selling a defective vehicle at such a huge price is tantamount to unfair trade practice, the Commission observed.

"After procuring Mercedes Benz E-Class model on January 1, 2018, he visited the dealer at Chandigarh many times for repair. Fed up with repeated visits to the repair centres and dealer, he got his vehicle inspected by engineer JS Malhotra at the speedometer reading 32,357 kms. The engineer drove the vehicle, examined its repair history and other documents and gave his expert report in which he observed, "These multiple defects mentioned in the service history are not expected in a luxury vehicle which reoccur repeatedly despite replacement, software update and repairs."

