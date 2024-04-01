Report sale of illegal liquor, Amritsar DC urges residents

Amritsar, March 31
The district administration has asked residents to report sale and consumption of illegal liquor in their areas so that action could be taken against those playing with life of people.
District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Ghansham Thori said residents can report about these anti-social elements at mobile number 79738-67446. He said the identity of the callers would be kept secret.
The district administration had earlier seized huge quantities of liquor and lahan from various areas.
