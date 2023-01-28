Republic Day celebrated

Nakodar, January 27
Republic Day functions were held with customary grandeur in Nakodar and Shahkot sub-divisions and Nurmahal sub-tehsil. Sub-divisional magistrate Randeep Singh Heer and Tehsildar Harminder Singh unfurled the national flag at Nakodar and Shahkot. Nagar Council president Hardeep Kaur Johal did the honours at Nurmahal. Police and Home Guards contingents took part in the parade held at Nakodar and Shahkot sub-divisional headquarters.
