DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Resentment grows over sugar price hike

Resentment grows over sugar price hike

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 12:10 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Workers of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India burn an effigy of the Union Government.
Advertisement

On a call by the state committee of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI), party workers burnt effigies of the Union government in several villages on Saturday to protest against rising prices of essential commodities.

Advertisement

RMPI state leader Baldev Singh Pandori said party workers were addressed by Jarnail Singh Rasulpur, Balwinder Singh, Dalbir Singh Bagrian and others during the protests.

Advertisement

The leaders claimed that prices of several food items, including sugar and petroleum products, had risen sharply within a month. They alleged that the government was deliberately failing to check the rising prices of petroleum products, sugar and other essential commodities, which was putting a strain on household budgets, particularly those of poor families.

Advertisement

They also accused the government of avoiding action against mill owners and black-marketers.

The leaders appealed to the working class to raise its voice against inflation and what they termed the “anti-poor policies” of the Centre.

Advertisement

Party leaders Dilbag Singh, Tarsem Singh and Kulwant Singh also addressed the gatherings.

Effigies of the Centre were burnt in Bagrian, Rasulpur, Kang, Kalla, Aladinpur, Chutala, Sheron, Naushera Pannuan, Chaudharywala and Thathian Mahanta, among other villages. Party workers also appealed to residents to mobilise against the Centre.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts