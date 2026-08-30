Resentment grows over sugar price hike

On a call by the state committee of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI), party workers burnt effigies of the Union government in several villages on Saturday to protest against rising prices of essential commodities.

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RMPI state leader Baldev Singh Pandori said party workers were addressed by Jarnail Singh Rasulpur, Balwinder Singh, Dalbir Singh Bagrian and others during the protests.

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The leaders claimed that prices of several food items, including sugar and petroleum products, had risen sharply within a month. They alleged that the government was deliberately failing to check the rising prices of petroleum products, sugar and other essential commodities, which was putting a strain on household budgets, particularly those of poor families.

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They also accused the government of avoiding action against mill owners and black-marketers.

The leaders appealed to the working class to raise its voice against inflation and what they termed the “anti-poor policies” of the Centre.

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Party leaders Dilbag Singh, Tarsem Singh and Kulwant Singh also addressed the gatherings.

Effigies of the Centre were burnt in Bagrian, Rasulpur, Kang, Kalla, Aladinpur, Chutala, Sheron, Naushera Pannuan, Chaudharywala and Thathian Mahanta, among other villages. Party workers also appealed to residents to mobilise against the Centre.