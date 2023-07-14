Resident booked for raping Delhi woman

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 13

The Amritsar rural police have booked a local resident Rajiv Arora of Swiss City for allegedly raping a 28-year-old married woman of the East Delhi area. The suspect is yet to be arrested.

The victim told the police that she was married and had a child. She said her divorce case was currently pending in the court. The victim said she came in contact with Rajiv through social media around four months ago. The woman said the suspect lured her on the pretext of providing a job and called her for interview in Amritsar.

The victim said she came to Amritsar on Tuesday and Rajiv picked her up from bus stand. She said the suspect was in contact with her through WhatsApp.

She alleged that as it was late in the night Rajiv told her that he was taking her to his house. The woman said as there no other family member present in the house so she got afraid. She alleged that Rajiv bolted the door from inside and forcibly raped her despite her opposition.

She said the suspect threatened to kill her and broke her cellphone. She said next morning, he dropped her at the bus stand. Perturbed over the incident, the woman lodged a complaint at the Kamboh police station. The police registered a case against the suspect. Raids were on to nab him.