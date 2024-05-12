Resident of Haryana village arrested with country-made pistol

Amritsar, May 11
The Galliara police have arrested a weapon smuggler identified as Jasbir Singh (21), a resident of Kharak Ramji village in Jind district of Haryana, and recovered a country-made .32 bore pistol along with four live cartridges and two empty shells from his possession.
According to the police, he frequently visited Amritsar for paying obeisance at the Golden temple. The police said the suspect used to do sewa at the Jora Ghar of the holy Sikh shrine. In February, the suspect was booked for attacking and burning a cigarette kiosk in the Guru Bazaar area of the city. He went back to Haryana after the incident and returned to the city a couple of days ago, said Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police. She said the weapon was sourced from Uttar Pradesh and investigation was in progress to identify accomplices of Jasbir Singh.
