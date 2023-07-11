 Residents, activists urge state government to take over BRTS : The Tribune India

  • Residents, activists urge state government to take over BRTS

Residents, activists urge state government to take over BRTS

Say people-friendly bus service must be back on track

Residents, activists urge state government to take over BRTS

Everyday more than 40,000 people use the Bus Rapid Transport System. Photo: Sunil Kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 10

Residents of the city and social activists have demanded that the Punjab government take control of the Metro bus being run under the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) on the pattern of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) or Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), as the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC) and Punjab Bus Metro Society have shown their inability in managing this favourite public transport service.

In a meeting of the executive committee of the NGO Amritsar Vikas Manch (AVM), the members asserted that Amritsar has paid a huge price to avail this public transport facility. The old Sabzi Mandi (vegetable and fruit market) outside Hall Gate has been mortgaged to a bank for arranging funds to set up BRTS. Besides, hundreds of century old Bohar, Peepal, Seesam (Tahli) and other trees were uprooted to pave the way for the construction of a corridor for the project. As the city has paid a huge price in the form of valuable land and environmental assets to have this public transport service facility, it must be continued without any hurdle. As the administration of the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company finds itself unable to run this people-friendly project on its own, the Punjab government must take over the BRTS to run it smoothly.

Residents of Amritsar suspect that BRTS may face the fate of city bus service which failed due to the incompetence of the government.

“The BRTS has become a favourite among the students and employees along with those belonging to the economically deprived sections as well as the middle class. More than 40,000 people travel by these air-conditioned, safe and affordable buses. But due to the insufficient grant of funds by the Punjab government and the indifferent attitude of the authorities running this project, many buses have gone off-road for want of necessary repairs. For many months now, only 53 of the total 90 buses have been running on city roads. So, the passengers had to wait for long to board the bus. Since last week, the service has been abandoned altogether causing unnecessary inconvenience to the passengers, especially students and employees who had paid in advance to get bus passes,” said Principal Kulwant Singh Ankhi, patron of AVM.

The Punjab government must follow the Delhi model and take over the overall management of BRTS, demanded activists.

The meeting was attended by Manmohan Singh Brar, Rajwinder Singh Gill, Surinderjit Singh Bittu, Jatinderpal Singh, Harinderpal Singh, Balbir Singh Randhawa, Yogesh Kamra and Karan Singh, among others.

