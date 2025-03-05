DT
Residents bear the brunt as Tehsildars go on mass leave

Residents bear the brunt as Tehsildars go on mass leave

Following the call given by the Punjab Revenue Officers' Association, tehsildars went on mass leave here on Tuesday. As a result, the residents who had received appointments to register their properties on Tuesday were a harassed lot as they had
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:11 AM Mar 05, 2025 IST
The registration office at the Tehsil Complex wears a deserted look in Amritsar on Tuesday. Photo: Sunil Kumar
Following the call given by the Punjab Revenue Officers’ Association, tehsildars went on mass leave here on Tuesday.

As a result, the residents who had received appointments to register their properties on Tuesday were a harassed lot as they had to return disappointed after finding that the entire process of property registration had come to a halt.

Jagseer Singh Mittal, a member of the association, said property registration was stopped at all 13 tehsils and sub-tehsils in the district. These include Sub-Divisional Magistrates 1 and 2, Amritsar Tehsildar offices 1 and 2, and all sub-divisions of Baba Bakala, Ajnala, Ramdas, Attari, Tarsikka, Jandiala Guru, Majitha, and Lopoke.

On an average, over 500 properties are registered daily in these offices. People who came to the offices to register their properties were dismayed and inconvenienced with many of them coming from distant parts of the district.

Several vital public services continued uninterrupted, including the issuance of marriage certificates, certificates for Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes, court-related matters, and miscellaneous work.

However, official works related to property registrations, releases of Farad for Zamanat, loans from banks and various certificates were significantly affected.

