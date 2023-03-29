Residents call for strict action against quacks

Manmeet Singh Gill
Amritsar, March 28
Though advertisements seeking to attract people toward magical remedies are banned under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, these can be spotted daily in the vernacular print media in the form of classified advertisements, pamphlets circulated with newspapers or in other forms.
Even the advertisements painted on walls at different places in the city are a testimony that unscrupulous elements try to lure people with their false claims. Many of these advertisements claim to cure diseases in advanced stage like cancer, HIV, physical deformities, mental illnesses and even infertility.
A local resident Satvir Singh said, “It is unbelievable how these self-styled godmen and quacks claim to cure every possible disease and dare to publish such advertisements when the government has a law in place to check such activities.” He demanded that government officials must take notice of such advertisements and take action.
Most people falling prey to these elements are either desperate for a cure or are illiterate. “People not only lose their hard-earned money but in case of severe diseases, they also lose the golden window during which a patient can be medically treated on time and his life saved. They visit the hospitals at the last moment when all chances of saving a patient have already been lost,” said a faculty member at Government Medical College here.
