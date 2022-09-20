Residents catch 'addict', hand him over to cops in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 19

Perturbed over the rampant drug abuse by youngsters, including women, in their area, residents of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar on Monday held a youth who allegedly consumed drugs in the open near the railway tracks passing the locality.

He was later handed over to the police for further necessary action. The police recovered a syringe and a bundle of bidis from his possession.

Dinesh Singh along with his wife Rajinder Kaur said many people came near the railway tracks for drug peddling and consumption. He said though the police had conducted raids in the area recently, the situation remained unchanged. He said these traffickers not only consumed drugs openly, but also defecated near their houses.

ASI Raghubir Singh of Kot Mit Singh police chowki said the accused was identified as Vishal Singh of Chabba. He said he used to come there for consuming drugs. A syringe, a pack of bidis and a lighter were found from his possession.

Meanwhile, Kamboh police have arrested two persons, identified as Sajan Singh of Dhingra Colony and Gurpreet Singh of Dhaul Kalan village for allegedly consuming drugs. The police recovered a syringe from their possession.

Sub-Inspector Desa Masih said they were on patrol near an acid-manufacturing factory at Kherabad village near the canal distributory bridge when they found Sajan Singh injecting heroin into his veins behind bushes. During a preliminary probe, he stated that he procured the contraband from Gurpeet Singh following which he was also arrested. A case under Sections 27, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against them.

Besides, the rural police arrested Gurmeet Singh and Banti Singh of Brar village with 12-gm heroin while Kuldeep Singh of Dashmesh Nagar Lola was held with 3-gm heroin.

2 held with heroin

The Maqboolpura police have arrested Shankar of Mehta Road and Baljit Singh, alias Monu, of Maqboolpura with 100-gm and 10-gm heroin, respectively. Separate cases under the NDPS Act was registered against them. Neeraj Kumar, SHO, Maqboolpura police station, said investigation was on to find their backward and forward links to know the source of the contraband.