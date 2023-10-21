Residents demand congestion tax to curb roadside parking

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 20

Residents of posh localities are irked at those who dump refuse outside their premises during outings at night. They have urged the authorities to raise vigil during night hours.

An early morning walk in these colonies comes as a shock for its residents as they find torn packets, empty bottles of liquor and beer and other waste material strewn around.

MG Bajaj, a resident of Joshi Colony, said roadsides and footpaths meant for pedestrians and people’s movement were occupied by four-wheelers parked there. When residents object to the parking of vehicles close to their houses, they get rash answers and find themselves engaged in heated exchange of words. It heightens the risk of scuffle, street fight and law and order problems.

Parking of vehicles on the roadside not only makes the stretch accident-prone but also causes inconvenience to those living close to the place. Bajaj requested that the safety concerns of the residents must be accorded top priority.

Anil Vinayak, a resident of Race Course road, said a walk in the morning showed how unruly people had messed up on the road last night. They were not only using open space by the roadside for drinking and eating while parking their vehicles but also throwing the leftovers, bottles, paper plates and wastage in front of houses thus littering the road.

In a communiqué to the government, Vinayak has suggested that a congestion tax be levied on proprietors of nursing homes, clinics, shops serving eatables in residential premises and those using public roads, footpaths and by-lanes for commercial entities, for parking purposes, thereby squeezing the road width resulting in traffic hiccups.

Police patrolling should be increased at night, no-parking and tow-away signboards should be prominently displayed, said residents, demanding imposing of cash penalties and challans for littering in open. Signboards displaying littering as a cognisable offence should be installed at prominent places in the city.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Amritsar Municipal Corporation must be involved in the task to take on violators which results in traffic inconvenience and problems for the law abiding residents.