Residents demand immediate solution to Bhagtanwala garbage dump issue

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, September 23

Ward No. 65 comprises the Bhagtanwala area and some other localities outside Gilwali Gate. The area residents have been struggling to get the garbage dumping ground shifted from Bhagtanwala since 2010.

Every time politicians made promises with residents to get the dump shifted away from the city, but never fulfilled them. The dump is spread over 20 acres. Mountains of waste at the dumping ground are spreading several respiratory and skin diseases among area residents.

The previous Congress government had mentioned in its election manifesto to shift the dump but it didn’t even make any effort to provide some relief to residents.

AAP MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar had also promised to address the issue but there was no change in the conditions at the ground level. As fire continuous to rage at the dumping site, the residents have to bear dense smog in the area.

Several demonstrations, protests and meetings were held by the residents to press upon politicians and government officials to address the problem, but to no avail.

“Residents of localities nearby garbage dump stay inside their houses as smoke keeps billowing from the waste and spreads severe health-related issues. The municipal corporation has no solution for removing 30-feet-high heap of waste, which lies in middle of the dumping ground. The garbage at dumpsite is increasing with each passing day. The government has made no effort to save people residing around dump,” said Major Singh, a Bhagtanwala resident.

“There were 23 dumpsites in the city out of which 22 were removed by the municipal corporation. Bhagtanwala was made a major dumping ground. It is violation of the municipal solid waste management rules. Now, people in the area are suffering from chronic diseases due to air pollution. Ward No. 65 faces other civic issues too, but we are only concerned about our lives,” said Sanjay Sharma from the Sanji Sangharsh Committee, which has been struggling to get the dump shifted for the past many years.