Residents demand proper govt policy to deal with cable mess

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 14

A casual look at electricity and streetlight poles inside Dayanand Nagar near Jamun Wali makes them look like a swollen black lump as the whitish-grey colour of the RCC poles is hardly visible under the hundreds of cable rolls tied on them.

The residents stated that private internet companies, telecom services and cable television network providers are misusing these poles to tie their cables without any permission from the local bodies.

“I can bet a power substation would not have such a large number of cables as we are seeing on every single one of these poles,” said Kultar Singh, a local resident, adding that these cable cobwebs often cause inconvenience in traffic as commercial vehicles get entangled in the loosing hanging wires.

While the private companies are misusing the Municipal Corporation and Power Corporation infrastructure in all residential and commercial areas of the city, the residents here stated that absence of explicit instructions on the part of the government has emboldened them. They demanded that it is time that the government comes up with a policy and makes these private companies adhere to it. The misuse of electricity and streetlight poles in the city is not only an inconvenience for the residents but has also distorted the beauty of the city’’s skyline and the facade of the buildings because of the loose, dangling wires.

“While the recent advancements in technology have brought about a revolution in the communication systems wherein private firms set up a connection within hours of a request, they have not found any smart way of putting up their cables despite the technological advancement,” said another resident Sumit Mahajan.

The residents demanded that the Municipal Corporation and local MLAs should take the initiative to make the city look beautiful in the true sense by removing all the illegal cables. “The city has received huge funds under Heritage and Smart City projects but these cobwebs are still haunting the city. These should be removed at the earliest,” said another resident.