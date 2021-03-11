Amritsar residents feel the heat of long power cuts

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 28

Long power cuts have become troublesome for residents in both — rural and urban areas. While residents in the rural areas are suffering due to power cuts applied on the pretext of checking short circuit to save crop from farm fires, urban residents are feeling the heat due to unscheduled power cuts at odd hours.

Sneha, a resident of Dashmesh Avenue, near Guru Nanak Dev University, said: “In the last two days, we have received only five to six hours of power supply daily. Today, though the power was available since morning, a power cut was applied in the afternoon and the supply has still not been restored.”

Another resident Nishan Singh said he runs a dairy shop and in the absence of power, he was unable to preserve dairy products. Residents said as most of the households have air-conditioners, they feel uncomfortable in case electricity is not available.

In rural areas, too, power cuts have become a problem and farmers’ unions are getting ready to initiate protest over the issue. Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala and Rattan Singh Randhawa of Jamhoori Kisan Sabha said the government had assured 24-hour power supply for domestic use and eight-hour for tubewells.

They said as the government had failed to provide the promised power supply, protests would be held outside the power corporation offices on May 5.

Jatinder Singh Chhina of Kirti Kisan Union said in view of the problems faced by farmers, the canal irrigation water should be immediately released in canals. He said if the government failed to provide adequate power to the domestic sector and tubewells, an agitation against the state government would be initiated soon.