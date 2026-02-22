Residents flag roadside waste dumping, burning

Daily door-to-door garbage collection in Golden Avenue along Head Water Works Road has been disrupted, forcing residents to dump waste on roadsides and leading to instances of open burning, local advocate and community leader Naresh Gill has alleged.

Gill, who is Chairman of the Bhagwan Valmiki Teerth Dharm Prachar Committee, has written to MC Bikramjit Singh Shergill, urging immediate enforcement of daily garbage lifting in the locality. He claimed that garbage collection vehicles are arriving only once or twice a week, compelling households to store waste for days.

"In the absence of regular pick-ups, residents are left with no option but to throw garbage on the roadside. This not only affects the city's cleanliness but also poses serious health risks," Gill stated in his letter. He further alleged that accumulated waste is often set on fire by unidentified persons, releasing toxic fumes and worsening air quality in the area.

The complaint comes at a time when the city continues to grapple with solid waste management challenges. Over the past decades, large quantities of municipal waste have accumulated at dumping sites, while several localities have reported irregular lifting and sporadic incidents of roadside burning.

Gill pointed to the MC’s agreement with a private agency for daily door-to-door collection but claimed that compliance remains inconsistent. He sought strict monitoring by health officials and penalties on those found burning garbage.