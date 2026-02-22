DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Residents flag roadside waste dumping, burning

Residents flag roadside waste dumping, burning

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Feb 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Garbage being burnt in Golden Avenue area of Amritsar. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar
Advertisement

Daily door-to-door garbage collection in Golden Avenue along Head Water Works Road has been disrupted, forcing residents to dump waste on roadsides and leading to instances of open burning, local advocate and community leader Naresh Gill has alleged.

Advertisement

Gill, who is Chairman of the Bhagwan Valmiki Teerth Dharm Prachar Committee, has written to MC Bikramjit Singh Shergill, urging immediate enforcement of daily garbage lifting in the locality. He claimed that garbage collection vehicles are arriving only once or twice a week, compelling households to store waste for days.

Advertisement

"In the absence of regular pick-ups, residents are left with no option but to throw garbage on the roadside. This not only affects the city's cleanliness but also poses serious health risks," Gill stated in his letter. He further alleged that accumulated waste is often set on fire by unidentified persons, releasing toxic fumes and worsening air quality in the area.

Advertisement

The complaint comes at a time when the city continues to grapple with solid waste management challenges. Over the past decades, large quantities of municipal waste have accumulated at dumping sites, while several localities have reported irregular lifting and sporadic incidents of roadside burning.

Gill pointed to the MC’s agreement with a private agency for daily door-to-door collection but claimed that compliance remains inconsistent. He sought strict monitoring by health officials and penalties on those found burning garbage.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts