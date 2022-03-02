Residents flay hike in price of packaged milk

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 1

After the hike in the prices of groceries, families find rise of Rs 2 per litre on packaged milk steep and shocking.

Swapandeep Kaur, a housewife, said both Verka and Amul raised the price in unison. “Competitive spirit of providing quality product at a minimum price is missing from the region.” Though it is the second time this fiscal that the price of milk is being hiked, it comes at the fag end of the winter season. Conventional practice revealed that milk price is hiked in summers. So there will always be a fear of another hike in the coming months.

Harjit Singh, an employee, feared that the war between Russia and Ukraine had already increased the rate

of crude oil in the international market.

“The oil companies will soon pass on the hike to consumers. They may have been awaiting the nod of the Union government, which is busy in elections. In that scenario, inflation would increase on the spectrum of items, raising the inflation.”

A shopkeeper, Deepak Kakkar, said the hike in price of groceries like edible oils, vegetable ghee, bathing, detergent soaps and other essential commodities sent their domestic budget haywire.