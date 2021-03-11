Residents foil ATM robbery bid

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: Alert residents nabbed three persons who allegedly came to rob an ATM in Attari here on Sunday-Monday intervening night. They were later handed over to the police. A gas cutter and sharp-edged weapons were recovered from their possession. Karampal Singh, SHO, Gharinda, said the interrogation of the suspects, identified as Jagroop Singh, Jagbir Singh and Gurlal Singh, was on. A case has been registered against them. Harjit Singh, a resident of the village, said there was an ATM of State Bank of India near his house. Last midnight, they saw three persons breaking open the shutters of the ATM. He said he immediately sounded an alert over the phone and soon people gathered at the ATM. He said the accused who were armed with sharp-edged weapons tried to attack them and escape from the spot. However, the residents overpowered and thrashed them and caught them on the spot. Immediately, the police were called to the spot and the culprits were handed over to them. The SHO said the police were ascertaining their background and previous record. The police hope to crack some robbery cases following their interrogation. TNS

Couple accused of misconduct

Tarn Taran: Dr Harpunit Kaur, Medical Officer (MO) at the local Ex-servicemen’s Contribution Health Scheme (ECHS), accused a couple of misbehaving with her here on Saturday. The accused have been identified as ex-serviceman Rachhpal Singh, who is a police constable, and his wife Baljit Kaur, residents of Billian Wala (Sarhali). Dr Harpunit Kaur was on duty when the accused entered her office and misbehaved with her, threatened her and used abusive language to get treatment for her wife on priority. The Medical Officer submitted her complaint to SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon. The accused had been booked under Sections 353, 186, 506 and 509 of the IPC on Sunday. The accused were absconding, said the police.