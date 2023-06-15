Residents help renovate health centre building in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 14

Residents of Tharu village started the renovation work on the building of Subsidiary Health Centre (SHC), Tharu, which was reduced to a shambles with the passage of time.

Congress Party Lok Sabha member Jasbir Singh Dimpa had released a grant of Rs 4 lakh from his MPLAD fund. Harjinder Singh Vicky, a member of the Zila Parishad, said a total amount of Rs 15 lakh would be spent on the renovation work of the building. Besides, the village panchayat and NRI donors too have expressed their desire to contribute for the common welfare cause.

Zila Parishad member Harjinder Singh Tharu and Parminder Singh Tharu, Sarpanch, said there was an acute shortage of medicines. They asked higher officials of the Health Department to send medicines to be given to needy patients.