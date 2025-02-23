Residents irked over poor infra, sanitation in Shastri market area in Amritsar

Deteriorating road infrastructure and lack of proper sanitation in Shastri market area have upset both residents and commuters. The market, a key hub for textile trade that attracts numerous traders from other states and tourists, has been grappling with infrastructure issues for years.

Poor infrastructure coupled with poor sanitation in Shastri market have raised serious concerns about public safety and convenience. Local traders and commuters have urged the municipal corporation authorities to take immediate action to repair the roads and improve sanitation. Despite repeated complaints, there has been little progress in addressing these long-standing issues.

Voicing his concern, Yashpal Sharma, a local resident, said the potholed road remains filled with water. “There has been no improvement in infrastructure for the last 10 years. The condition of the road is so bad that many scooterists and motorcyclists have a fall almost every day. Besides, it is also difficult for pedestrian to walk on the road,” he said.

Tarun Aggarwal, a resident, described the situation as “really pathetic”. He pointed out the struggles faced by rickshaws and auto-rickshaws transporting parcels through the market. “It results in accidents and injuries to people on a regular basis. We make a humble request to the authorities to look into this matter and resolve it on a priority basis,” he stated.

Sunny, another resident, said, “The condition of roads in and around Shastri market is very bad. A large number of traders and tourists from other cities and states visit the markets near the Golden Temple. It leaves a bad impression on them of the city. Heaps of garbage can be seen there. We request the administration to please address this issue at the earliest.”