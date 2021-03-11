Residents living near Bhagtanwala dump for conducting health camp

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 11

Residents of localities near Bhagtanwala dump met MC Health officials and ask them to conduct health camp for the residents of area.

Office-bearers of Bhagatwala dump Sanji Sangharsh Committee stated that a demand was made several times before the Municipal Corporation of Amritsar to set up a medical camp in the area. “On April 27, when Corporation Health Officer Yogesh Sharma visited Bhagtawala dump, Naval Chawla, head of the Sanjhi Sangharsh Committee, reiterated their demand for a medical camp and said the whole area was facing health issues.

On the demand of residents, the MC’s health officer has requested the Civil Surgeon in this regard. He wrote to provide, General, dermatologist, ophthalmologist and chest specialist for the medical camp. The medicine will also be given free of cost.

Sanjay Sharma, general secretary Sanji Sangharsh Committee said, “Toxic fumes and pollution from dumping ground make almost every household sick. Dump dirt causes breeding of mosquitoes, flies, rats, cockroaches and other insects. Some diseases like malaria, dengue, fever are very common in the population living near the dump. Many dangerous gases are constantly emitting from the dump. According to studies, the continuous inhalation of methane gas by humans reduces the body’s immunity. Methane also cause nausea, vomiting, irritation of the nose and throat and respiratory infections. In addition, heavy metals reduce lung function in humans, increasing the risk of asthma and lung cancer”.