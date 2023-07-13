Residents midnight call pays dividend, broken sewer pipes replaced with new

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, July 12

A midnight call by harried residents of Adarsh Nagar, who found sewerage system in their area broken due to pressure of flood water, to Raman Bahl, senior AAP leader and Chairman, Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC), ensured that the broken pipes were repaired by noon today.

The womenfolk of the area were enraged as sewage water entered their homes at night. Just past midnight, one of the women mustered enough courage to call Bahl, who has also been designated as the halqa in-charge of the Gurdaspur Vidhan Sabha seat by the powers that be in Chandigarh.

Women informed Bahl about the double-whammy they were facing. On one hand, the flood had made life tough for them and their families and on the other, sewer pipes had broken following which dirty water entered their residences.

Madhu (name changed) was another agitated woman who decided to wake up one of the senior most leaders in the city. Her decision paid dividends as Bahl, on his part, rang up the Sewerage Board Executive Engineer and SDO and apprised them of problems of Adarsh Nagar residents.

The board employees were quick to dispatch the necessary equipment, including a JCB machine, to the area. The broken pipes were replaced with new ones and by afternoon calm was restored in the area.

“The moment I got a call at night I knew something was drastically wrong. I did my best to mitigate the sufferings of my people. I just tried and everything fell into place,” said Bahl.

The focus now shifts on laying new sewer pipes in old parts of the city. In these areas, pipes were laid several decades ago. Officials say the project requires huge funds.

Now, Bahl has the onerous task of managing funds from Chandigarh to ensure that people no longer face the problem of sewage entering their homes.

“The current sewerage systems in India have manholes and pipelines that drain sewage till the treatment plant. However, with the increase in population, the cost to operate and maintain the system has gone up considerably. In Gurdaspur, the entire sewerage system needs a massive revamp,” said an official involved in today’s repair work.

#Gurdaspur