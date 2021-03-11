Residents nab miscreants who robbed doc of Rs 10k

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 23

Two miscreants were nabbed by people after they robbed a doctor of Rs 10,000 in the New Tehsilpura area here on Monday.

They immediately informed the police, who recovered the purse, Rs 10,000 cash and a sharp edged weapon from them.

ASI Harpal Singh, Investigating Officer, said the probe was on while a case was being registered after recording the statement of the victim.

Saurav Madaan, Congress leader who reached the spot following the incident, said Dr Vijay Kumar was in his clinic in New Tehsilpura locality, when two youth entered his clinic and started thrashing him. They fled with his purse. Dr Vijay raised an alarm after coming out of the clinic, following which people chased the two and held them. They recovered the purse and sharp weapon from them.

The duo were later identified as Rohit and Rahul, both residents of Nangali village. They said it was their first robbery bid. The police said further investigations were on to ascertain their credentials.

Two snatching incidents reported in Verka

Meanwhile, the Verka police nabbed a snatcher identified as Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassi, of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar, while five of his accomplices managed to escape.

Deepak Singh, alias Raju, the victim and complainant, said on Sunday morning, he along with his son Abhimandeep Singh (12) was going to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple on bike. He said around 4.15 am, when they reached near Doon school on GT Road bypass, six persons equipped with sharp weapons came on two motorcycles. He said before they could react, the accused attacked and started beating them leaving them injured. They snatched his mobile and purse containing Rs 2,000 cash. He said the accused fled, while he along with his son came to Verka government hospital for treatment.

Later, he came to know that the accused were Jaspreet Singh and his accomplices. Others accused were identified as Arshdeep Singh, alias Ashu; Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh; Sagar, alias Gulli; Manvir Singh Manna and an unidentified person.

A case under Section 379-B (2) of the IPC was registered against them.

Similarly, another local resident Manjinder Singh was looted by six unidentified persons travelling on two bikes. He said he works as a security guard at Urban Haat near Crystal Chowk. He said around 4am, he was returning home and reached near Verka milk plant, when six persons came in two bikes and threatened him after pointing a sharp weapon at him. He alleged that the accused snatched Rs 1,000 and his mobile. He said they stopped another person and started searching him as well. He said he started his bike and escaped from the spot. The police have registered a case.