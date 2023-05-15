Residents nab snatcher, hand him over to cops

Tarn Taran, May 14
A motorcycle-borne miscreant was nabbed while trying to flee after snatching a gold earring of a woman here yesterday. People caught hold of him and handed him over to the Tarn Taran police.
The suspect has been identified as Rana, a resident of Bath road, Tarn Taran. The incident took place in a broad daylight.
The victim, Sukhbir Kaur, came to the Kainchian Wala Bazaar in Tarn Taran with her husband Baljit Singh, a resident of Kot Jaspat village.
Sukhbir was standing in the bazaar when the snatcher threatened her with a sharp weapon and snatched her earring. When the suspect tried to flee after committing the crime, he fell on the road. Baljit and nearby people caught hold of him and hand him over to the Tarn Taran police.
ASI Baldev Singh said a case under Section 379-B (2) of the IPC had been registered against the suspect.
