Residents nab two snatchers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 22

Two snatchers were nabbed by residents while their two accomplices managed to flee during a snatching bid in the Jandiala Guru area yesterday.

On complaint of the victim, Bhupinder Singh, the police have registered a case and started investigation. A Jandiala Guru resident Bhupinder Singh told the police that he was on a walk. When he reached near Chhapa Ram Singh village, four persons riding a bike (bearing registration No. PB-02-EG-1083) tried to snatch his mobile phone and also thrashed him. The victim said when he raised an alarm people rushed to the spot and nabbed two snatcher while their two accomplices slipped away.

Those held were identified as Sukhreet Singh and Paramjit Singh while those who fled were identified as Laddi and Aman, all residents of Varpal.

In the second incident, four snatchers looted Rs 50,000 from a woman in Tong village. Rekha, the victim, told the police that she runs a grocery store at her residence. The victim said yesterday, she was at her shop when Jagpreet Singh of Nijjarpura, Dilbagh Singh of Budhatheh and their two unknown accomplices came to the shop and looted cash on gunpoint from her.