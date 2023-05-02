Residents: New office timings not suitable

Tribune News Service

Manmeet gill

Amritsar, May 1

With the new timings for the government department offices becoming effective from May 2, a section of employees feel that it would not serve the purpose as the temperatures have not so far increased to the extent it was anticipated when the government had announced the decision.

As per the new office timings, the government offices except for Seva Kendras would open at 7.30 am and close at 2 pm. The government had taken the decision to conserve power consumption during the summer season. The Seva Kendras would continue to open from 9 am to 5 pm.

Residents say reaching government offices for their work early in the morning, especially from rural areas where people are still dependent on government and private

buses, is a difficult task. Employees too say that reaching the office at 7.30 am is difficult for employees as they have to send their children to school and complete other household chores before leaving for offices.

“It would only result in employees coming late to offices. Besides, people from far-off areas would not be able to reach these offices due to odd timings,” said Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala of the Jamhoori Kisan Sabha. He said instead of changing the office working timings, the government could have used other methods to conserve electricity.

He said demand for electricity in the state would increase only after the beginning of the transplantation of paddy. “The paddy transplantation would start only after June 10. If the government is unable to supply electricity in May, how it would manage in the months of June and July when the power consumption is at peak,” said Kewal Singh, another farmer.