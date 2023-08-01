Residents not satisfied with ward-wise fogging in Amritsar

Amritsar, July 31
Contrary to the claims of the Municipal Corporation, city residents are not satisfied with the fogging exercise. Residents in various areas of the city claimed that no one has visited their locality for fogging. The situation has rendered the areas vulnerable to an outbreak of vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue.
Meanwhile, MC officials stated that a roster of 85 wards of the city has been prepared by the civic body’s health wing and ward-wise fogging is being done daily as per the roster.
Earlier last week, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi had flagged off jeeps equipped with fogging machines for various constituencies.
