Residents raise alarms over rising drug abuse in Muradpur

Residents raise alarms over rising drug abuse in Muradpur

Family members of Karanbir Singh (19), a resident of the Muradpur locality who allegedly died of a drug overdose a few days ago, have voiced serious concerns about the persistent drug menace in their area. Despite claims of improvement, they...
Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM May 27, 2025 IST
Family members of Karanbir Singh (19), a resident of the Muradpur locality who allegedly died of a drug overdose a few days ago, have voiced serious concerns about the persistent drug menace in their area. Despite claims of improvement, they believe that the availability and consumption of drugs have not decreased to any significant extent.

During the Antim Ardas of Karanbir Singh, held on Monday at the local gurdwara, Karanbir’s father Jagjit Singh Mithu, his mother Kanwaljit Kaur, his aunt Sarabjit Kaur (wife of Mithu’s elder brother) and several other residents expressed their anguish in in one voice. They said that not only teenagers but even pre-teens have fallen victim to drug addiction, with little to no enforcement to curb the issue.

Residents identified a specific location within the locality that they allege has become a hotspot for drug trafficking. They also revealed that several young men aged between 20 and 24 have died under mysterious circumstances in the past ten days, which they believe may be linked to drug abuse. They emphasised that many others in the community continue to struggle with addiction.

One local addict, Banta Singh (name slightly altered), said that the only visible impact of the government’s efforts to curb drug use has been a rise in prices. The price of heroin, he said, has increased from Rs 2,400 to Rs 3,000 per unit (locally referred to as a nag). He further alleged that the locality is not only plagued by drug trafficking but is also a hub for illegal weapons.

When contacted, Riputapan Singh, DSP of Tarn Taran Subdivision, categorically denied any confirmed case of death due to drug overdose, stating that no such conclusion was found in the post-mortem report. He added that three individuals from the locality were recently arrested under the NDPS Act, besides three addicts have been admitted to a de-addiction centre. Additionally, preventive action has been taken against 10 more residents.

Municipal Councillor of Ward No. 15, Gagandeep Kaur, said awareness campaigns are underway to educate residents about the ill-effects of drugs. She added that addicts are being advised to seek free treatment at government de-addiction centres.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
