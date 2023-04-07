Residents robbed of Rs 1.9L, cellphones at gunpoint

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 6

A collection agent of a cash management firm was robbed of Rs 1.82 lakh by two unidentified persons here on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Ranjit Singh of Jandiala Guru area. He told the police that he worked in a private cash management firm and yesterday at around 12.45pm he was returning to office after collecting cash from the Khujala delivery point. He said two unidentified bike-borne persons with covered faces snatched the bag containing the cash at gunpoint.

The police registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC in this connection and started investigation. The police said teams were scanning the footage of CCTVs to find clues about the perpetrators.

In the second incident, armed robbers snatched Rs 8,000 and a mobile phone from Manpreet Singh of Mianwind village in Tarn Taran.

He along with his son was going from Rayya to Mianwind on their bike when they reached near Nijjar village two bike-borne persons came from the rear and hit their motorcycle. They lost balance, fell on the road and sustained injuries. The accused snatched the purse, cash and mobile phone by pointing a sharp-edged weapon at them.

He said the incident occurred on Monday. Though the Khalchian police have registered a case under Sections 379-B (2) and 34 of the IPC, no breakthrough was made in the case so far.

Similarly, seven armed persons riding two bikes snatched two mobile phones from Gursewak Singh and Nirmal Singh of Hardoputli village. They were strolling near an overhand water tank in the village after dinner on Tuesday night when the incident took place. The Jhander police have registered a case.