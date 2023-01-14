Residents seek removal of encroachments

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 13

Office-bearers and other members of the Kabir Park Residents’ Welfare Association on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to MC officials to remove the illegal encroachments from the market of the locality.

The residents led by Sukhraj Singh, president of the association, said they had complained several times to MC staff, but no action had been taken in this regard. A number of illegal vends and stalls occupied the parking space. Due to illegal parking, the area residents witnessed traffic jams. Encroachments in the parking lot by some food sellers were leading to traffic jams. On the orders of MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, the estate department along with traffic police took action and confiscated two illegally parked vehicles from the parking lot and brought them to the MC yard.