Residents seek removal of encroachments

Amritsar, January 13
Office-bearers and other members of the Kabir Park Residents’ Welfare Association on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to MC officials to remove the illegal encroachments from the market of the locality.
The residents led by Sukhraj Singh, president of the association, said they had complained several times to MC staff, but no action had been taken in this regard. A number of illegal vends and stalls occupied the parking space. Due to illegal parking, the area residents witnessed traffic jams. Encroachments in the parking lot by some food sellers were leading to traffic jams. On the orders of MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, the estate department along with traffic police took action and confiscated two illegally parked vehicles from the parking lot and brought them to the MC yard.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur
Chaudhary Santokh Singh collapses during the rush in the yat...
Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died
He feels uneasiness and collapses; Chaudhary Santokh also as...
National Disaster Management Authority bars govt institutions from sharing data on Joshimath land subsidence with media
Says multiple interpretations are creating confusion
'Why can't TV news anchor be taken off air': Supreme Court on hate speech
Hate speeches complete menace, we want free and balanced pre...