Residents seek shifting of TCS iON centre to Amritsar outskirts

A delegation of local traders and residents of Albert Road, Kennedy Avenue, Yaseen Road and Court Road on Thursday demanded that the TCS iON examination centre be shifted from its present location to the city outskirts. The high-tech digital testing and assessment centre on Albert Road, operated by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), hosts large-scale computer-based entrance tests, recruitment examinations and academic assessments. As the facility accommodates thousands of candidates each day across multiple examination shifts, residents alleged that it frequently leads to traffic congestion and heavy movement in the surrounding neighbourhoods.

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“The area is a prime commercial and residential locality and the adjoining neighbourhoods have been suffering for a long time due to severe traffic congestion, police barricading, inadequate parking facilities and restricted customer access caused by road blockades. This has resulted in significant financial losses for local businesses,” said Ankur Gupta, president of the Traders’ Association.

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Traders also alleged that mobile communication jammers installed during examinations severely disrupt mobile networks and Internet connectivity across the area. “Business calls fail, digital payments are interrupted and communication with customers is affected,” Gupta added.

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Residents further claimed that students’ online classes, internet-based work and routine communication are also disrupted because of poor network connectivity during examination days.

Senior BJP leader and former MP Shwait Malik also supported the demand for relocation. “There is no adequate parking facility around the examination centre. Vehicles are frequently towed away and fined up to Rs 1,100, discouraging people from visiting the market and adversely affecting local businesses. The absence of public toilets for thousands of candidates and their accompanying parents also creates inconvenience, as many are forced to relieve themselves in open spaces, resulting in unhygienic conditions around homes and commercial establishments. Women candidates and their guardians often have to request access to washrooms in nearby houses and showrooms. Temporary street vendors on examination days further contribute to littering and disorder,” he said.

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“This is a genuine concern for residents and local business owners. Relocating the examination centre to a more suitable location outside the city would benefit everyone,” Malik added.

He also expressed concern over the alleged lack of adequate fire safety measures and emergency exits at the examination centre, urging the authorities to strictly enforce all fire safety norms in view of recent fire incidents in the country.

Malik further said that despite thousands of candidates and parents visiting the centre, there are no waiting areas, shelters, cafeterias or rain protection facilities, forcing many people to stand on roads for hours during the monsoon.