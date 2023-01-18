Residents stage dharna over civic problems in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 17

Residents of the local Muradpur and Gokalpur localities staged a dharna in front of the main gate of the municipal council office here on Tuesday. They were protesting against civic issues and the sale of drugs in their areas.

As the dharna staged in front of the main gate was blocking the movement of people (visitors) and the employees of the municipal council to the office for hours, the barricade was removed with the mutual understanding between the protesters for public interest.

Fakir Chand Khaddoo, Zabar Singh, Dalbir Singh and others, leading the protesters, said they had come to the civic body office to raise the issues of overflowing drain and sewers and the stagnant sewage water in streets of the localities, creating a foul smell.

Besides, they alleged that a self-styled leader of the ruling AAP misbehaved with them. It was also one of the reasons that they decided to sit on the dharna in protest. While addressing on the occasion, the leaders said the residents were forced to live in abysmal conditions with sewage water accumulated in the streets and the bazaars of the locality.

They said they were being supplied contaminated drinking water with the result that many residents were suffering from Hepatitis-B.