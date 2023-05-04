Residents submit memo to MLA Sohal over traffic woes

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 3

A delegation of residents led by Major Singh, president, E-rickshaw Union, presented a memorandum of demands to MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal here on Wednesday.

The residents apprised the MLA that residents and commuters were facing great hardships due to the poor condition of the road from Goindwal Sahib bypass to the railway crossing. They said shopkeepers were facing difficulty in breathing due to the clouds of dust being raised by passing vehicles on the road.

Major Singh said the pot-holed road was damaging their newly purchased valuable e-rickshaws within days of the purchase. The residents said the condition of most of the town roads were in a deplorable condition.

They demanded that they should take steps to solve traffic problems. Traffic jams were being witnessed daily on the Jandiala road near the old DC office due to a rush of school buses after the closing of the schools in the afternoon.

The MLA assured the residents that the Goindwal Sahib bypass and other roads would be renovated soon. He said stern action would be taken against those violating the traffic rules.