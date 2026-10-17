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Home / Amritsar / Residents urged to adopt scientific outlook, shun superstitions

Residents urged to adopt scientific outlook, shun superstitions

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:42 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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The state committee of the Tarksheel Society distributed pamphlets among shopkeepers, labourers, youths, women, students, workers and street vendors in Putlighar Bazaar, Chheharta and other parts of the city on Friday as part of its campaign to spread the thoughts of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

The campaign aimed to raise awareness about Bhagat Singh’s revolutionary ideology, struggle and martyrdom. The society’s activists also urged shopkeepers to adopt a scientific outlook and shun superstitions, including the practice of hanging lemons and chillies, wearing amulets, and believing in witchcraft and so-called miracles. They also cautioned people against what they described as the deception and exploitation practised by self-styled godmen, tantriks and astrologers.

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During interactions with shopkeepers and residents, Tarksheel Society activists Sumit Singh, Prof Mela Ram, Jaspal Basarke, Damanjit Kaur, Hari Krishna, Suresh Pathani, Paramjit Singh and Anmol Singh discussed the relevance of Bhagat Singh’s ideas.

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They said the campaign sought to connect people from all sections of society with his scientific outlook and rationalist literature.

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