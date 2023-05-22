Residents want action against WFI chief

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 21

Local residents and activists today took out a candle march to express solidarity with the wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The protest was organised under the banner of the Citizens Forum, a consortium of various social and political organisations.

Parminder Singh, who took part in the march, rued, “It is ironic that the (BJP-led) government runs a ‘Beti Bachao’ campaign but still takes no action against a leader of its own party that has been accused of sexual harassment by female wrestlers.” He added, “Women wrestlers have been fighting for the last 24 days and yet the government is giving short shrift to their plight.”