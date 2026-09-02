Restart train service, say residents as they shoot off letter to ministry

Residents of Jandoke, Sakhira and several nearby villages are seeking the restoration of the Jandoke railway station, which was constructed on land belonging to Sakhira village and had been serving the area since the British rule.

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The station provided travelling facilities not only to residents of Jandoke and Sakhira but also to people from nearby villages including Khara, Takhuchak, Jaura, Manochahal Kalan and Manochahal Khurd, among others.

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About six years ago, the Railway Department closed the Jandoke station and demolished the entire building, including the railway station, ticket window, waiting hall and residential quarters that had provided accommodation for railway staff.

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The Jandoke railway station had around 20 acres of railway land, with residential facilities for more than 30 employees, including the Station Master, Assistant Station Master, Pointsman, Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk, Porter/Gangman and Track Maintainer/Key-man.

Before Partition in 1947, the station connected Amritsar railway station with Kasur, Lahore and Multan during the British regime. It also connected the area with Ferozepur district.

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It was among the few railway stations in the area where trains could cross, as it had a double rail line. The station was once a busy railway facility, with an old resident of Sakhira village recalling that more than 1,400 tickets were sold each day for passengers travelling in both directions.

Residents of the surrounding villages said they had been approaching railway officials for the past six years, since the station was demolished, seeking restoration of the facility. However, they said they had not received any assurance from the officials.

The residents said it was a matter of great concern that trains on the Amritsar-Khemkaran route do not currently stop at the station site.

Mehar Singh, a resident of Sakhira village, said the station had made it convenient for residents of the surrounding villages to travel to Tarn Taran, Patti, Khemkaran, Valtoha, Bhagtanwala and Amritsar. He said the facility had been taken away from them through no fault of their own.

Mehar Singh said residents of the area had written to the Ministry of Railways seeking restoration of the Jandoke railway station, saying it would greatly benefit the local population and was the need of the hour.

Residents said train fares were considerably lower than bus fares and that people preferred travelling by train because it was also more comfortable. They urged the Ministry of Railways to consider their request and restore the railway station at the earliest.

The residents also appealed to the authorities to rename the station Sakhira railway station, saying it was situated on land belonging to Sakhira village.

They said the introduction of electric train services on the Amritsar-Khemkaran route had further improved the case for restoring a stop at the station. The electrification of the Amritsar-Khemkaran rail track, they said, had reduced travelling time and spared passengers the inconvenience of coal ash.

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