Restaurant owner booked

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: The Ranjit Avenue police raided a restaurant that was found serving hookah to the youth in illegal manner. The police recovered seized nine hookah and 10 hookah flavours from the spot. The police booked its owner Nitish Ubay under the relevant sections of the Cigarette and Tobacco Act. TNS

Youth found dead

Amritsar: A youth was found dead in the Himmatpura locality, falling under the Division C police station area here today. Police said the reason behind his death would be ascertained only after autopsy. tns

Haryana criminal booked for fraud

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked a criminal from Haryana on the charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy. The police said the accused has been identified as Raja Hayder, a resident of Gurgaon in Haryana. Satimdar Singh, a resident of Billi Chao village, complained that the accused duped him of Rs 81,000 through an online meathod.