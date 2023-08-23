Restore border area allowance, demand govt school teachers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 22

Government school teachers from the district have again raised the demand for restoration of special allowances given to officials of the Education Department and teachers serving in remote rural and border areas that were stopped during the previous Congress regime in state.

The Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), Punjab, has also supported the demand of teachers stating that these allowances were stopped in the name of rationalisation of funds by the finance department.

Calling it gross economic exploitation, DTF Punjab’s finance secretary-cum-district president Ashwani Awasthi said that the finance department had asked all the departments of the Punjab Government for suggestions regarding the rationalisation of allowances given to the employees. “Teachers, who used to voluntarily take up postings at schools in rural and border areas, used to get allowances that were scrapped after the Sixth Pay Commission report was implemented. Despite asking for suggestions, nothing has been sent to the Finance Department by the heads of the departments. Now, the finance department has called a meeting. Its outcome will be revealed only in the coming days. It appears that the finance department is unnecessarily delaying the release of not just the rural and border allowances, but also around 37 other allowances that the teachers are eligible to get,” he said.

The teachers said that some government school teachers residing in Amritsar but posted in rural border schools have to travel 30-40 km daily. “The commute expenses eat away a major chunk of their salaries and without allowances or incentives, the teachers have to bear the financial burden,” said Awasthi.

It may be mentioned that till date, the state government has not made any announcement regarding the Pay Commission recommendations, DA and subsistence allowance. A strong demand was made to the government to immediately restore the said allowance and release the remaining installments of dearness allowance, without any delay, he said.

#Congress