Restore Old Pension Scheme, says Front

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 20

The Purani Pension Prapti Front (Old Pension Restoration Front) announced to launch “Punish the BJP” campaign ahead of Lok Sabha polls, as it called for restoration of the Old Pension Scheme and intervention of other political candidates in the matter. The members including government employees, teachers and others, said that the approach of various political parties towards the Old Pension Scheme demand has been disappointing.

Atinderpal Singh, state convener of the Front, and Majha zone convener Gurbinder Khaira, shared that in the last 10 years, the BJP has left every sector of the economy open to corporate loot and unlimited profits. “The main demand of Central and state employees is restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, which the BJP has termed as a ‘threat to the country’s economy’, an ‘obstacle to development’ and a ‘burden on future generations’”. Not only this, the decision to restore the old pension in Rajasthan has been rejected by the BJP after coming to power. The PPPF Front has decided to launch a campaign against this anti-democratic and anti-employee character of the BJP under the slogan “Punish the BJP” and burn effigies of the BJP leaders in the districts and boycott them,” said Khaira.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha