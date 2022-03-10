Result to decide fate of MC General House

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 9

The fate of the Municipal Corporation General House largely depends on the Assembly election results.

Reason: If one goes by with what the exit poll has predicted and AAP forms a government in the state, it would likely be that many Congress councillors may switch over to AAP and it would be impossible to remove Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu, who has already shown his allegiance towards AAP.

The Congress councillors were demanding to call the General House meeting to move a no-confidence motion before March 10.

Despite repeated memorandums to MC Commissioner Sandip Rishi, the authorities did not call the meeting. According to legal experts, the Mayor is the competent authority to call the meeting. Mayor Rintu did call a meeting of the General House on March 21, but to present the Budget. Now, the Congress councillors have asked the MC Commissioner to move a no-confidence motion and not prepare any other agenda for the meeting.

However, the Budget meeting is quite far and the result of Assembly elections will decide the fate of the incumbent House.

In case the Congress repeats the government, then it is possible that Rintu would leave the Mayor’s post before March 21. “However, there are less chances. In case SAD forms a government, then Rintu will ask the Congress councillors to prove a majority. It is all about power. If AAP forms the government, more than 20 Congress councillors will shift their loyalty,” a councillor privy to internal developments said.

It is worth mentioning here that the Congress had demanded resignation of Rintu from the post of Mayor, but he denied saying he would decide about his next move after March 10.