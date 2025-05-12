DT
Home / Amritsar / Resume operation at Amritsar airport, says Aujla

Resume operation at Amritsar airport, says Aujla

Claims that the situation is completely under control, no one needs to panic
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:32 AM May 12, 2025 IST
MP Gurjeet Aujla (centre), Chairman of the airport advisory committee, during a meeting with officials in Amritsar on Sunday.
Despite the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, air traffic is yet to resume at Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport here. With activists and traders demanding to resume the operations, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Chairman of the Advisory Committee of Airport, also met officials. He demanded from the government to resume operations at the airport.

MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla claimed that the situation is completely under control, no one needs to panic. He said the Amritsar airport is the backbone of the holy city because the whole economy depends on it. That is why he also appeals to the media not to run any such news about the airport which causes panic. He said now when the whole atmosphere is completely calm, he will demand to run this airport on a priority basis.

MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla said the Lahore airport is working in Pakistan, but almost all the airports in border areas of India are closed, which was also necessary but he would like to say that looking at the situation, some flights should be allowed to operate.

He said people also want peace and war is not a solution to any issue. There is no doubt that this war was imposed on India because civilians were being attacked repeatedly. There is a big problem of drugs, youngsters are being targeted, so people want a solution to all these issues and that is why the war was imposed.

Aujla said he wants the airport to open as soon as possible but he knows that the decision will be taken when the situation returns to normal completely. He knows that without the airport, the business of Amritsar is closing down due to which labour may also go back which will be difficult to call back and start the industry, that is why he also wants that these issues should be resolved as soon as possible.

MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla said about the increasing rates of flights that whenever difficult times come, many people hoard food items, while many do hoard by increasing the rates of travel fares. To stop this, he has formed a group of MPs from every border area and a big campaign will be launched against this so that a law can be made against them and anti-national charges can be registered against them as well.

