Retail marketing men fail to make a sales pitch during poll campaigning

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, May 24

Retail sales representatives, commonly known as salesmen, find their voice remaining unheard during the campaigning for Lok Sabha elections.

Underpaid, long working hours, multi-tasking, lack of social security and job uncertainty are the biggest problems for these salesmen. They said resolving this problem is among their major demands. Over the past few years, a large number of women have joined the profession. They also feel the same.

They felt that their condition remained unnoticed by all political parties and candidates. A majority of them are semi-qualified and unorganised. Coming from economically weaker families who cannot support their wards in realising their ambitions, they end up as salesmen and women. Rather they go out to do jobs to support their families, said a salesman with over two decades of experience in the profession, on the condition of anonymity.

In a consumer-driven society, the number of shops, outlets and shopping malls has increased manifold during the past two decades. Their working hours are extremely long while they are being paid measly sums. Social benefits do not exist for them at all.

The main objective of a retail salesperson is to assist customers and make in-store sales. They are responsible for helping customers find products, resolve their queries but are asked to multi-task by their employers, said a salesman.

A Left leader Amarjit Singh Asal said, “These commercial outlets are openly defying the labour norms defined under the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Act. Salesmen and women are being exploited while nobody is there to hear their grievances. He said, “Under the Act, each commercial unit, whether it is employing just one person, has to be registered with the Labour Department and they have to inform about the exact number of employees hired. In most cases, the proprietor of an outlet registers multiple firms in the name of family members to avoid paying any benefit to employees.

Despite repeated attempts, Vikas Kumar, Assistant Labour Commissioner, did not provide the number of commercial outlets registered and the workers they are employing.

