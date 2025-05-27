Rethinking education beyond ranks & exam scores

In today’s fast-paced and competitive world, education is often equated with degrees, exam scores and high-paying careers. As the past few weeks were all about celebrating academic success of students in CBSE, CISCE and PSEB, we are reminded that we celebrate top scorers and elite institutions, while overlooking the deeper essence of learning. But is a decorated résumé the true mark of an educated individual? Or have we reduced education to a race, one that values ranks over character, memory over wisdom and performance over reflection?

As a society, we pride ourselves on being the most intelligent species. Yet, the rise in intolerance, environmental damage and lack of empathy paints a different picture. We create machines that can think but struggle to raise humans who can feel. Ironically, animals — who we label “less evolved” — live with more integrity in their natural ecosystems. They do not harm or betray their own for power or pride.

At the heart of our crisis lies a lopsided understanding of education. Academic achievement is celebrated while emotional, ethical and social growth is often neglected. We teach children how to solve equations and memorise facts, but not how to manage emotions, build resilience or act with compassion. We ask, “How much did you score?”— but rarely, “What did you enjoy learning this year?” or “What challenges made you grow?”

From early years, children are told to win, to beat others, to be the best. But this pressure can rob them of the joy of learning. They begin to fear mistakes, avoid risk and view classmates as competition rather than companions. True education extends far beyond classrooms and textbooks. Children are silent observers. They absorb how adults handle stress, respond to conflict and treat others.

A child’s true worth lies not in numbers, but in how they treat others, how they handle setbacks and how bravely they try again. We must move towards an education that develops the head, heart and hands. Head: for critical thinking, creativity, and knowledge; heart: for empathy, emotional intelligence and kindness and hands: for action, contribution and real-world problem-solving.

Life skills like teamwork, communication, ethical decision-making and emotional regulation are not “extra”— they are essential. Schools must include value education, nature walks, storytelling, art, reflection and open conversations about respect, mental health and the environment.

Instead of “Did you win?” ask “Did you enjoy trying?” Instead of “Why did you make a mistake?” ask “What did you learn from it?” Instead of “Be like someone else,” say “Be the best version of yourself.” Let’s stop looking for perfect children. Let’s embrace real ones, curious, emotional, sometimes anxious, but full of potential.