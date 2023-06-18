Retired banker hoodwinked of Rs 22L

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, June 17

A travel agent couple have duped a retired bank employee of lakhs. The local police have registered an FIR against the swindlers, following a preliminary probe by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP).

The accused have been identified as Amoldeep Kaur Gill and her husband Haramrit Singh, who runs an IELTS centre at the district shopping complex in the Ranjit Avenue. The duo, booked under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act-2014, have reportedly fled to Canada.

Parminder Singh, the complainant, who had retired from his position as the head cashier at the Bank of India in 2021, told the police that the accused had duped him of Rs 22 lakh on the pretext of sending his son Gurpinder Singh to Canada on a student visa. He said that despite taking money from him, they never helped send his son abroad for studies.

He has alleged that the accused duo blatantly refused to return his money and even threatened to get his son’s visa revoked and have him barred from entering Canada. Irked over that, he lodged a complaint with the police earlier this year.

Divulging more details, the complainant said that his son Gurpinder is a BTech graduate who prepared for IELTS exam at Shine IELTS Institute in October 2021. He said, “The centre was run by Amoldeep, who told my son Gurpinder that her husband was an immigration consultant and visa agent.” He added that in January last year, his son scored seven bands in the IELTS exam. He said Haramrit took various documents from his son for a study visa. The accused took a total of Rs 22 lakh from them in total. The matter has been handed over the Economic Offence Wing for further investigation.

Dashed dream of foreign shores